MediaCom likes WB, UPN skeds
Grey World Group's MediaCom Worldwide's report on the TV networks' fall prime
time schedules gave high marks to the weblets.
The media-buying giant, which gave an "A" grade to The WB Television Network and an "A-" to United Paramount Network -- much
higher than its marks for the "Big Four" -- felt that The WB's What I Like
About You, Do Over and Everwood have potential and further opined,
"The network may have finally found the proper lead-out for 7th Heaven
with Everwood at 9 p.m. on Monday."
UPN's addition of Half and Half should help its already successful
Monday urban-comedy block, according to MediaCom's report.
