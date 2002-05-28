MediaCom likes WB, UPN skeds

Grey World Group's MediaCom Worldwide's report on the TV networks' fall prime

time schedules gave high marks to the weblets.

The media-buying giant, which gave an "A" grade to The WB Television Network and an "A-" to United Paramount Network -- much

higher than its marks for the "Big Four" -- felt that The WB's What I Like

About You, Do Over and Everwood have potential and further opined,

"The network may have finally found the proper lead-out for 7th Heaven

with Everwood at 9 p.m. on Monday."

UPN's addition of Half and Half should help its already successful

Monday urban-comedy block, according to MediaCom's report.