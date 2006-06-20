Mediacom Led Q1 Revenue Gains
Mediacom Communications Corp. led publicly held U.S. cable companies in the first quarter by registering 17% annual growth from its local advertising operations. (Mediacom was omitted from calculations published earlier this month.) The 17% pace is more than triple the growth rate reported by the much larger Comcast Corp., and nearly double the rate reported by the second fastest-growing company, Charter Communications Inc. (Charter’s advertising revenue rose 9.4% for the first quarter.)
Steve Litwer, group VP of advertising sales for Mediacom’s OnMedia advertising division, isn’t divulging the secret behind the company’s success – mainly because there isn’t one. “There’s nothing slick or sexy about us,” says Litwer. “It’s about doing common things uncommonly well.” Watch for Broadcasting & Cable’s Special Report on Local Cable Ad Sales July 10 for more on what makes Mediacom stand out.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.