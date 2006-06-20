Mediacom Led Q1 Revenue Gains

Mediacom Communications Corp. led publicly held U.S. cable companies in the first quarter by registering 17% annual growth from its local advertising operations. (Mediacom was omitted from calculations published earlier this month.) The 17% pace is more than triple the growth rate reported by the much larger Comcast Corp., and nearly double the rate reported by the second fastest-growing company, Charter Communications Inc. (Charter’s advertising revenue rose 9.4% for the first quarter.)

Steve Litwer, group VP of advertising sales for Mediacom’s OnMedia advertising division, isn’t divulging the secret behind the company’s success – mainly because there isn’t one. “There’s nothing slick or sexy about us,” says Litwer. “It’s about doing common things uncommonly well.” Watch for Broadcasting & Cable’s Special Report on Local Cable Ad Sales July 10 for more on what makes Mediacom stand out.