Mediacom Inks NFL Network, RedZone Pact

Mediacom has scored a deal with NFL Network to carry the pro football league's 24/7 service, as well as its scoring and highlights channel, NFL RedZone.

The long-term deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, calls for NFL Network to be available on Mediacom's Digital Plus level of service (high-definition channel 766 and standard-definition channel 186). NFL Network will be accessible to Mediacom customers who subscribe to the MSO's Digital Plus package, which proffers some 40 channels encompassing the education, entertainment, family/kids, movies and sports genres. Digital Plus retails for $12 monthly.

For its part, NFL RedZone, the ad hoc service that focuses in on highlights and plays inside the 20-yard-line -- the so-called red zone -- will be available on Sundays throughout the regular season, on HD channel 767 and SD channel 187. NFL RedZone will be available for $49.95 for each NFL season.

