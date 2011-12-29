Mediacom, Hearst Reach Retrans Pact

Mediacom Communications said late Thursday that they have

reached an agreement in principal with Hearst television regarding

retransmission consent rights for 10 stations in nine markets in the MSO's

territory. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The stations involved are: WBAL (NBC) Baltimore, Md.;

KCCI (CBS) Des Moines-Ames, Iowa; WDSU (NBC); New Orleans, La.; WAPT (ABC)

Jackson, Miss.; WLKY (CBS) Louisville, Ky.; KMBC (CBS) Kansas City, Mo.; KCRA

(NBC) Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.; WISN (ABC) Milwaukee, Wis.; KETV

(ABC) Omaha, Neb.; KCWE (CW) Kansas City, Mo.

Mediacom is the eighth largest MSO in the country.