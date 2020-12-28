Mediacom, Gray TV Reach Retrans Pact

(Image credit: Mediacom)

Mediacom Communications dodged a big retrans bullet on Monday, reaching a carriage agreement with Gray Television that involved stations in more than 35 markets across the country. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mediacom is the fifth largest cable operator in the country with about 663,000 video and 1.4 million broadband customers.

While its Mediacom pact was negotiated without a service disruption, Gray TV is locked in a separate retrans spat involving one station -- ABC-affiliate WWSB in Sarasota, Florida -- that went dark to Frontier Communications customers on Dec. 18. Gray TV has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission claiming Frontier failed to negotiate in good faith, adding that it had offered to keep the station active to Frontier customers while negotiations continued. Frontier declined that offer.