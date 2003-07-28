Mediacom to carry Mag Rack

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.'s video-on-demand service, Mag Rack, has secured carriage with

Mediacom Communications Corp., the country's eighth-largest MSO.

Mag Rack -- which offers free VOD programming on topics from yoga to

motorcycles -- will roll out first Aug. 31 on Mediacom's Mobile, Ala.; Moline,

Ill.; and Des Moines, Iowa, systems.

Other systems will subsequently be added.