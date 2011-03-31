Mediabrands CFO: Nielson Deal Allows Move to Performance-Based Compensation

Mediabrands has signed an exclusive deal with Nielsen, according to Mediapost.

The two-year arrangement with give the company access to Nielsen's proprietary data which it can analyze so it can show to clients. CFO Jeff Lupinacci says that the deal will allow Mediabrands to move into a more performance-based compensation. Although the data will be used in the U.S., Mediabrands hopes to use it internationally later in the year.

Lupinacci also spoke at Interpublic Investor Day on Tuesday and said the company is emphasizing hiring senior talent from marketers instead of competing agencies.

Mediabrands is the umbrella media unit within Interpublic, which includes Initiative ad UM. -- Tim Baysinger