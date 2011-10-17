Media Stocks Mixed in Dow Slide

Continued fears over European debt sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average southward on Monday. While some sectors took a beating -- especially banking and finance -- cable stocks were mixed.

The Dow finished the day at 11,397 down 247.49 points.

Cablevision Systems took the biggest hit among cable MSOs, dipping 4.9% (89 cents) to $17.22 per share, but the damage was decidedly less at it peers -- Charter Communications dipped just 0.08% (4 cents) to $49.00; Comcast was down 2.2% (52 cents) to $23.42; and Time Warner Cable declined 1.8% ($1.28) to $68.54 per share.

The same held true with satellite stocks -- Dish Network declined 3% (82 cents) to $26.68 and DirecTV dipped 2.3% ($1.06) to $45.97 per share.

On the programming side, reaction was also mixed with two stocks showing gains -- Liberty Capital was up 1.1% (85 cents) to $77.21 and AMC Networks rose 0.6% (19 cents) to $32.74 -- while the rest of the sector was down to varying degrees. Walt Disney Co. down 3% ($1.08) to $33.39; Scripps Networks down 2.6% ($1.10) to $40.72; Discovery Communications down 2.2% (93 cents) to $40.83; News Corp., down 2.1% (36 cents) to $16.93; Viacom down 1.7% (90 cents) to $50.89; Time Warner Inc., down 1.7% (56 cents) to $32.97; Liberty Interactive down 1.7% (27 cents) to $15.32; Liberty Starz down 1% (57 cents) to $63.40 per share.