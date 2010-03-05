Media Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs

Media stocks recorded big gains March 5 as Wall Street

finished the day up on news that jobless claims have declined. News Corp and

Disney both closed on 52-week highs, while CBS also recorded a new high before

falling back just slightly at the close.

The big gains come as Wall Street digested some positive

news, consumers are borrowing more than expected and jobless claims declined.

News Corp. rose 3.7% to close at $16.81 a new high, as did Disney which closed

at $33.22 up 2% on the previous day's finish. CBS meanwhile recorded a 2.46%

jump to $14.57; its high is just slightly higher at $14.71. Shares in Scripps

Networks Interactive was one of the biggest gains of the day, rising 3.53% to

$40.82.

CBS, News Corp., and Disney are all expected to be big

beneficiaries of new cash rolling in from cable operators which are being asked

to pay retransmission fees for the right to carry the broadcast signals of each

of the separate companies.

The battle between Cablevision and Walt Disney Co. over

retransmission dollars is having little negative affect on their respective

stock prices. David Joyce, media analyst

at Miller Tabak + Co., reiterated his buy

rating on Cablevision today and said in a note:

"We continue to like CVC shares due to the high penetration of advanced

services in its network that can generate various incremental revenue streams

(VOD, HD, DVR.)"

Barclays Capital entertainment analyst, Anthony DiClemente,

thinks that the retransmission brawls will do little to increase the

possibility of a la carte programming options in cable, a potential threat to

the cable operator's existing economic model.

"While such public disputes appear troubling, we are of the view that

"the bundle" is not at heightened risk," he wrote in a note out March 5.

DiClemente argues that unbundling would be fought by cable network owners and

that the simplicity of the bundle appeals to the consumer. He also suggests

that unbundling cable content is of low priority to the current Federal

Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski.