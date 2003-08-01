Media seeks clarity on court order

A coalition of media organizations Thursday asked the Colorado court handling

the preliminary hearings in the Kobe Bryant sexual-assault trial to clarify a

court order that appeared to run afoul of constitutional protections against

prior restraint.

Saying the privacy of the alleged victim was "of significant importance" to

the court, Judge Frederick Gannett warned in a July 28 order, "Any media

or other person who broadcasts, publishes or otherwise disseminates the image

or name of such person may be subject to exclusion from certain proceedings

and/or other legal sanctions." (The name and pictures of the alleged victim have

surfaced on the Internet, in print and broadcast, although most legitimate news

organizations have policies prohibiting such publication.) The order also

restricted some press activities and access.

In their filing Thursday, the media organizations asked the judge to loosen

those restrictions and to clarify that the order’s admonition not to publish the

name or photo of the victim was a suggestion, rather than a directive whose

violation would draw sanction. They also offered to work with the court to

implement "reasonable procedures" for coverage.

The access news out of the court is not all bad, however. The Radio-Television News Directors Association is encouraged

that the judge has allowed cameras into the preliminary proceedings.

"We think that is a signal that he recognizes that electronic coverage is the

best means through which to give the public access to the trial," RTNDA

president Barbara Cochran said. That will be up to another judge, however -- Gannett

will only preside over the preliminary phase.