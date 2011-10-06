Media Sales Vet Richard "Dick" Newman Passes Away at 73

Media Sales veteren Richard "Dick" Newman passed away at the age of 73 on Sept. 3.

A copy of his obituary, written by David Feinblatt, president and GM, WLNY TV10/55 is below:

It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news about

Dick Newman's passing on September 3,

2011, at the age of 73.Dick enjoyed a long and colorful career in broadcasting,

with a heavy concentration in radio sales. After graduating Ithaca

College in 1960, Dick got his feet



wet with media sales, working as an Account Executive at several prominent rep

firms of that time. This set him up for his first major sales management

position when he joined WPIX-FM in June of 1972, being promoted to General

Sales Manager in 1973, where he stayed through 1977. During the late 70's and

early 80's, Dick held sales management positions with the Media Corporation of

America, John Blair & Company, and RKO Radio Sales, where he became Manager

of their Radio Syndication department. In 1985, Dick, along with Ed Milarski, formed

REMN Communications, where he was VP of Sales. Throughout the late 80's, Dick

was a consultant for several national radio program syndicators. 1990 saw the

return of Dick to local radio as he joined WRCN/WRHD on Long Island

as Local Sales Manager. He progressed on to General Sales Manager when WRCN

acquired WMJC for Long Island's first duopoly. Before

Dick left Long Island for warmer winters in Royal Palm

Beach, Florida, he enjoyed a stop

at Cox's WBLI as a Senior Account Executive. Upon his relocation for

"semi-retirement" in Florida, he

worked as General Manager of Robinson Media Group and consulted for Money Mailer.I had the pleasure of working with Dick during his WRCN days

when I served as General Manager. Dick was a very unique individual who brought

old world skills, charm, and a style of selling to the modern day world of spot

sales. He was one of the few "old school guys" who successfully transitioned

into the world of new technology with his laptop, using e-mail and every other

available online tool for selling advertising. Dick made some people cry, but

he made many more laugh. He loved teaching and mentoring young protÃ©gÃ©s, giving

many account executives their first job in radio sales, but as a senior member

of most staffs, he also enjoyed being the student, staying fresh with "new

school" ideas. Dick left this world with many unsung accomplishments in our

industry.

He is survived by his wife Carol; three children from his

first marriage, Steven, Susan, and Stacey; and 7 grandchildren.

