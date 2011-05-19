Media Matters Wants Advertisers to 'Drop Fox'

Media Matters for America, the nonprofit progressive research

group dedicated to "correcting conservative misinformation," has launched a new

campaign urging advertisers, beginning with Orbitz Worldwide, to pull their spots

on Fox News Channel, wrote

the Hollywood Reporter.

Following the group's effort to boycott Glenn Beck's

television show, the website DropFox.com announced its campaign to urge

advertisers to stop financially supporting the network. Its first target,

Orbitz Worldwide, which was supposedly chosen for its support of the LGBT

community, is prominently located with a link to a letter addressed to CEO

Barner Harford, asking to pull the company's ads, based upon alleged comments

by hosts Bill O'Reilly and Mike Huckabee regarding same-sex marriage.

Media Matters' Beck campaign announced its success through

a series of charts and data representing a loss of advertisers despite his high

ratings; Beck has denied this claim on his radio show.

Fox News is no stranger to Media Matters' campaigns,

although it seems that DropFox.com is the group's most coordinated effort to pressure

Fox News into becoming a "responsible news network," as the website proclaims.