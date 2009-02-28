Trending

Media Lobbying: What They Spent and Who They Used

By

Sources: Center for Responsive Politics (OpenSecrets.org ), data from companies 

Figures reflect companies' internal spending as well as outside counsel.

CBS Corporation (Subsidiary of National Amusements)

Martin Franks, Executive Vice President, Planning, Policy and Government Relations

What They Spent:    $3,930,000

Who They Used:
CBS Corp
Davidson & Co.
Fritts Group
P3 Consulting
Polsinelli, Shalton et al.
Wiley, Rein & Fielding

Comcast Corp.

Sena Fitzmaurice, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs

What They Spent:     $12, 530,000

Who They Used:
Comcast Corp.
Duberstein Group
Amani Group
Wexler & Walker Public Policy Assoc.
Ryan, Phillips et al
Brownstein, Hyatt et al
C2 Group
Capitol Solutions
Nickles Group
Blank Rome LLP
Joseph Group
Mitch Rose Strategic Consulting
Cauthen, Forbes & Williams
Palmetto Group
Meece Group
DLA Piper
Hobbs Group
LeClairRyan
Brian Kelly Strategies
Multiple Strategies
D&P Creative Strategies
Plaster & Associates
Bryan Cave Strategies

NBC Universal

Rick Cotton, Executive Vice President and General Counsel

What They Spent:     $443,000

Who They Used:
Chartwell Education Group
Davidson & Co.
Eris Group
Liz Robbins Assoc.
Mathis Michael
Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp
Paul Hastings et al.
PCT Government Relations

News Corporation

Michael Regan, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs

What They Spent:     $5,240,000*

Who They Used:
Bockorny Group
Cormac Group
Fritts Group
Feehery Group
David Leach
Skadden, Arps

*Figure includes amount spent on DirecTV, no longer owned by News Corp.

Time Warner

Carol Melton, Executive Vice President, Global Public Policy

What They Spent:     $6,045,869

Who They Used:
 Duberstein Group
Capitol Tax Partners
Williams & Jensen
Telemedia Policy Group
Richard F Hohlt
American Continental Group
Fierce, Isakowitz & Blalock
Venable LLP
Mayer, Brown et al.
Sutherland, Asbill & Brennan
Angus & Nickerson
Washington Group

Viacom Inc. (Subsidiary of National Amusements)

DeDe Lea, Senior Vice President, Government Relations

What They Spent:     $3,360,000

Who They Used:
Viacom Inc.
Ogilvy Government Relations
Mehlman Vogel Castagnetti Inc.
O'Neill, Athy & Casey

Walt Disney Co.

Preston Padden, Executive Vice President, Government Relations

What They Spent:     $5,910,000

Who They Used:
Disney Worldwide Services
American Continental Group
Akin, Gump et al
Cassidy & Associates
Mitch Rose Strategic Consulting