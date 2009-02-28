Media Lobbying: What They Spent and Who They Used

Sources: Center for Responsive Politics (OpenSecrets.org ), data from companies

Figures reflect companies' internal spending as well as outside counsel.

CBS Corporation (Subsidiary of National Amusements)

Martin Franks, Executive Vice President, Planning, Policy and Government Relations

What They Spent: $3,930,000

Who They Used:

CBS Corp

Davidson & Co.

Fritts Group

P3 Consulting

Polsinelli, Shalton et al.

Wiley, Rein & Fielding

Comcast Corp.

Sena Fitzmaurice, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs

What They Spent: $12, 530,000

Who They Used:

Comcast Corp.

Duberstein Group

Amani Group

Wexler & Walker Public Policy Assoc.

Ryan, Phillips et al

Brownstein, Hyatt et al

C2 Group

Capitol Solutions

Nickles Group

Blank Rome LLP

Joseph Group

Mitch Rose Strategic Consulting

Cauthen, Forbes & Williams

Palmetto Group

Meece Group

DLA Piper

Hobbs Group

LeClairRyan

Brian Kelly Strategies

Multiple Strategies

D&P Creative Strategies

Plaster & Associates

Bryan Cave Strategies

NBC Universal

Rick Cotton, Executive Vice President and General Counsel

What They Spent: $443,000

Who They Used:

Chartwell Education Group

Davidson & Co.

Eris Group

Liz Robbins Assoc.

Mathis Michael

Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp

Paul Hastings et al.

PCT Government Relations

News Corporation

Michael Regan, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs

What They Spent: $5,240,000*

Who They Used:

Bockorny Group

Cormac Group

Fritts Group

Feehery Group

David Leach

Skadden, Arps

*Figure includes amount spent on DirecTV, no longer owned by News Corp.

Time Warner

Carol Melton, Executive Vice President, Global Public Policy

What They Spent: $6,045,869

Who They Used:

Duberstein Group

Capitol Tax Partners

Williams & Jensen

Telemedia Policy Group

Richard F Hohlt

American Continental Group

Fierce, Isakowitz & Blalock

Venable LLP

Mayer, Brown et al.

Sutherland, Asbill & Brennan

Angus & Nickerson

Washington Group

Viacom Inc. (Subsidiary of National Amusements)

DeDe Lea, Senior Vice President, Government Relations

What They Spent: $3,360,000

Who They Used:

Viacom Inc.

Ogilvy Government Relations

Mehlman Vogel Castagnetti Inc.

O'Neill, Athy & Casey

Walt Disney Co.

Preston Padden, Executive Vice President, Government Relations

What They Spent: $5,910,000

Who They Used:

Disney Worldwide Services

American Continental Group

Akin, Gump et al

Cassidy & Associates

Mitch Rose Strategic Consulting