Media Lobbying: What They Spent and Who They Used
Sources: Center for Responsive Politics (OpenSecrets.org ), data from companies
Figures reflect companies' internal spending as well as outside counsel.
CBS Corporation (Subsidiary of National Amusements)
Martin Franks, Executive Vice President, Planning, Policy and Government Relations
What They Spent: $3,930,000
Who They Used:
CBS Corp
Davidson & Co.
Fritts Group
P3 Consulting
Polsinelli, Shalton et al.
Wiley, Rein & Fielding
Comcast Corp.
Sena Fitzmaurice, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs
What They Spent: $12, 530,000
Who They Used:
Comcast Corp.
Duberstein Group
Amani Group
Wexler & Walker Public Policy Assoc.
Ryan, Phillips et al
Brownstein, Hyatt et al
C2 Group
Capitol Solutions
Nickles Group
Blank Rome LLP
Joseph Group
Mitch Rose Strategic Consulting
Cauthen, Forbes & Williams
Palmetto Group
Meece Group
DLA Piper
Hobbs Group
LeClairRyan
Brian Kelly Strategies
Multiple Strategies
D&P Creative Strategies
Plaster & Associates
Bryan Cave Strategies
NBC Universal
Rick Cotton, Executive Vice President and General Counsel
What They Spent: $443,000
Who They Used:
Chartwell Education Group
Davidson & Co.
Eris Group
Liz Robbins Assoc.
Mathis Michael
Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp
Paul Hastings et al.
PCT Government Relations
News Corporation
Michael Regan, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs
What They Spent: $5,240,000*
Who They Used:
Bockorny Group
Cormac Group
Fritts Group
Feehery Group
David Leach
Skadden, Arps
*Figure includes amount spent on DirecTV, no longer owned by News Corp.
Time Warner
Carol Melton, Executive Vice President, Global Public Policy
What They Spent: $6,045,869
Who They Used:
Duberstein Group
Capitol Tax Partners
Williams & Jensen
Telemedia Policy Group
Richard F Hohlt
American Continental Group
Fierce, Isakowitz & Blalock
Venable LLP
Mayer, Brown et al.
Sutherland, Asbill & Brennan
Angus & Nickerson
Washington Group
Viacom Inc. (Subsidiary of National Amusements)
DeDe Lea, Senior Vice President, Government Relations
What They Spent: $3,360,000
Who They Used:
Viacom Inc.
Ogilvy Government Relations
Mehlman Vogel Castagnetti Inc.
O'Neill, Athy & Casey
Walt Disney Co.
Preston Padden, Executive Vice President, Government Relations
What They Spent: $5,910,000
Who They Used:
Disney Worldwide Services
American Continental Group
Akin, Gump et al
Cassidy & Associates
Mitch Rose Strategic Consulting
