The Media Institute Launches Free Speech Week

Free Speech week launched Monday, featuring celebrations of the First Amendment.



The week is coordinated by media company-backed think tank The Media Institute, which, as part of the celebration, is giving its Freedom of Speech award to FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell at a banquet Oct. 18 in Washington.



Among the partners in the effort are the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation.



For more information, check out www.freespeechweek.org.