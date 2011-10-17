The Media Institute Launches Free Speech Week
Free Speech week launched Monday, featuring celebrations of the First Amendment.
The week is coordinated by media company-backed think tank The Media Institute, which, as part of the celebration, is giving its Freedom of Speech award to FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell at a banquet Oct. 18 in Washington.
Among the partners in the effort are the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation.
For more information, check out www.freespeechweek.org.
