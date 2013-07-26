Media Institute Honors AMC Networks' Sapan, NAB's Smith

AMC Networks president Josh Sapan and National Association

of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith will be honored at the Media Institute's

Friends & Benefactors awards dinner Oct. 22 at the Fairmont Hotel in

Washington.

Sapan is getting the Freedom of Speech award, while Smith

will receive the Horizon award for "[leading] the broadcasting industry

into a new and innovative era marked by unprecedented challenges from other

content delivery platforms."

The Horizon award recognizes "leadership in promoting

the vitality and independence of American media and communications," while

the Freedom of Speech Award recognizes someone "who has made important

contributions to the advancement and protection of free speech."

Acting FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn is slated

to deliver the keynote speech at the dinner, although it is unclear whether she

will still be in that post or whether nominee Tom Wheeler will have been

installed by then.