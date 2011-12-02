Media Institute Appoints Two New Board Members

Meredith Attwell Baker, now of NBCUniversal, and John Orlando of CBS, have been elected to the board of trustees of The Media Institute.

Baker is senior VP of government relations for NBCU and, as head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration and FCC commissioner, was a featured speaker at the group's monthly newsmaker luncheons and banquets.

Orlando is senior VP of government relations for CBS and a former executive with the National Association of Broadcasters and chief of staff for the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

The institute is a nonprofit First Amendment think tank backed by major media companies, foundations, associations and individuals.