Media Institute Adds First Telco Trustee

The Media Institute said Wednesday that Verizon'ssenior VP, regulatory affairs, Susanne Guyer, has joined the board of trustees.



Verizon is the first telco member of the media-backed First Amendment think tank, whose trustees include representatives from broadcast, print, cable, and movie studios.



"Verizon is now a media company,' said Institute President Patrick Maines. "It is appropriate that they would have an interest in The Media Institute," he said, adding that the telecommunications perspective would be an important addition to the conversation about the First Amendment. Verizon also has a multichannel video perspective via its FiOS broadband service



"We want everybody who's interested in a free press," Maines said.

