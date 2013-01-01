Media General, TWC Reach Retrans Agreement in Principle

Media General and Time Warner Cable have reached an

agreement in principle on a new retransmission-consent deal.





The accord, reached just about an hour before the old

contract was set to expire at midnight on Jan. 1, covers a dozen stations,

including those serving the Tampa, Columbus, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C., DMAs.

There will be no service disruption as the station group and the nation's No. 2

MSO continue to finalize the new contract.





WCMH in Columbus and WNCN in Raleigh are among the Media

General stations carried by Time Warner Cable, while WFLA in Tampa and WVTM in

Birmingham, Ala., are on systems owned by Bright House Networks. Time Warner

Cable negotiates programming deals for Bright House.





WSPA in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; WJHL in Tri-Cities

area in Tenn. and Va.; WSAV in Savannah, Ga.;WCBD in Charleston, S.C.; WNCT in

Greenville-New Bern, N.C.; and WBTW in Myrtle Beach- Florence, S.C.; also will

remain on TWC's air as the parties firm up their new retrans renewal.





Bright House will also keep WKRG, serving Mobile,

Ala.-Pensacola, Fla., and environs, and WRBL in the Columbus, Ga. area on its

systems as TWC and Media General work to complete their new pact.