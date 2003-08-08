Media General sues over ownership limit
Media General Inc. followed the National Association of Broadcasters and network
affiliates Friday in asking federal judges to overthrow new media-ownership
restrictions.
The Richmond, Va.-based company opposes revised restrictions on local
broadcast/newspaper combinations that bar cross-ownership in markets with fewer than
four TV stations.
Although six combos operated by Media General can continue under the new
rules, the restrictions will crimp plans to set up more in the Southeastern U.S.
markets where it operates both newspapers and TV stations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.