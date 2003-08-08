Trending

Media General sues over ownership limit

By

Media General Inc. followed the National Association of Broadcasters and network
affiliates Friday in asking federal judges to overthrow new media-ownership
restrictions.

The Richmond, Va.-based company opposes revised restrictions on local
broadcast/newspaper combinations that bar cross-ownership in markets with fewer than
four TV stations.

Although six combos operated by Media General can continue under the new
rules, the restrictions will crimp plans to set up more in the Southeastern U.S.
markets where it operates both newspapers and TV stations.