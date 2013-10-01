Media General Stations Dark on Dish

Media General's stations have gone dark for Dish Network subscribers,

as the broadcaster and satellite TV operator failed to reach a

retransmission agreement prior the last one expiring at the close of

September. The blackout exists on 18 stations — a first for Media General.

"Media General stations, until now, have never experienced a

disruption of service with any pay-TV company because of a contract

impasse," Media General said in a statement. "On the other hand, local

stations are blacked out on Dish more than on any other pay-TV system."

Affected stations include WVTM Birmingham and WSLS Roanoke.

"We've

attempted to reach a fair agreement via many avenues, but Media General

remains immovable in its demands," said Sruta Vootukuru, Dish director

of programming. "They declined a contract extension, an offer from Dish

to pay our competitors' rates and have now refused our willingness to

match rates paid to other area broadcasters."

Dish said it

proposed a short-term contract extension until Media General completes

its merger with Young Broadcasting, which Media General declined.

Dave

Shull, Dish executive VP and chief commercial officer, urged

legislative action on retransmission consent in Washington. "The impact

of blackouts on consumers should be the focus of retransmission reform

in Washington," he said. "The outdated carriage rules have resulted in

an historic number of blackouts with millions of subscribers impacted.

It is time for reform."