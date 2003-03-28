Media General: Lift cross-ownership limits separately

Worried that the Federal Communications Commission might get bogged down,

Richmond, Va.-based Media General Inc. is asking the commission to lift restrictions on

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership separately if a broad review of all

media-ownership rules can't be complete by agency chairman Michael Powell's

spring target date.

"Unlike the case with some other media-ownership rules, the public-interest

benefits of repeal of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule are so clear

and inescapable that its prompt elimination is required" by the deregulatory

1996 Telecommunications Act, Media General said in a recent FCC filing.

Powell promised to bring the ownership proceeding to a vote June 2, and his strong

endorsement for relaxing the ban on ownership of local broadcast stations by

newspapers should encourage the company.

But Powell may not find it easy to craft a three-vote majority to move the

omnibus changes -- which also would include alterations to the 35 percent TV-household reach cap, radio-market measurement, local TV-ownership caps and

local radio/TV cross-ownership.

Repeal of the local newspaper restriction, however, would likely get three

GOP votes if moved on its own.

Media General owns and operates newspaper/TV combos in six markets in the

Southeast and plans to pair more outlets among its 22 daily newspapers and 26 TV

stations if current limits are eliminated.