Media Consultant Frank Magid Passes Away at 78

Frank Magid, namesake of the media consultancy Frank N. Magid Associates, passed away on Feb. 5 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 78 and had been suffering from lymphoma.

Magid was retired from Magid Associates but held an honorary chairman title. Magid Associates consults for numerous television stations across the country, and provides other professional services ranging from executive coaching to e-commerce consulting.

“Frank Magid demanded perfection, led by example and inspired excellence in everyone he touched,” said Frank N. Magid TV President Steve Ridge.

“He had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and understanding of human behavior. Frank was a true visionary who applied his genius and changed the landscape of television.”