For the first time, B&C will highlight some of the most

effective and innovative media strategies and advertising executions with a

special Media Campaigns of the Year salute in the Dec. 13 edition of B&C.

TO NOMINATE a campaign,

send an email to bncletters@nbmedia.com. Include a description

of the campaign, the client, agency and any other partner company involved,

along with why you think this push was innovative and effective in getting a

client's message out in 2010. Please include your daytime contact information.

Nomination deadline:

Close of business, Monday, Oct. 25, 2010.

No phone calls please.