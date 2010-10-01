Media Campaigns of the Year
For the first time, B&C will highlight some of the most
effective and innovative media strategies and advertising executions with a
special Media Campaigns of the Year salute in the Dec. 13 edition of B&C.
TO NOMINATE a campaign,
send an email to bncletters@nbmedia.com. Include a description
of the campaign, the client, agency and any other partner company involved,
along with why you think this push was innovative and effective in getting a
client's message out in 2010. Please include your daytime contact information.
Nomination deadline:
Close of business, Monday, Oct. 25, 2010.
No phone calls please.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.