Media Buyers See Positives -- But No Breakouts -- in New ABC, CBS Fall Lineups

Stability of a broadcast primetime schedule is always

something networks strive for. But even "stability" requires some tweaks: shiny

new entries to continue building for the future and improving on buy opportunities

for advertisers.

In broadcast TV, CBS clearly has the most stable schedule, and

it has for several years. But even CBS shook things up a bit by moving veteran

Thursday night 10 p.m. hit The Mentalist to Sundays at 10, and filling

that slot with a quirky new drama titled Elementary, about a modern day

Sherlock Holmes who helps the police solve crimes in New York City. CBS also

moved hit Monday sitcom Two and a Half Men to Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.,

leading out of TheBig Bang Theory,TV's highest rated and most watched sitcom, to

give it an even stronger sitcom block for advertisers to buy into.

ABC had a few more holes on its schedule to fill and announced

a couple of aggressive moves, shifting Wednesday night at 10 freshman drama

success Revenge to Sundays at 9 in the departed Desperate Housewives

slot, and adding a Friday night hour-long comedy block.

Media buyers say those moves could be more important to the

networks than how many of their new shows succeed next season. Overall,

Thursday is the most important night for two huge categories of

advertisers-retail and movie studios-and media buyer consensus is that moving Two

and a Half Men to Thursday night was a smart move for CBS. They say if Elementary-which

has some similarity to The Mentalist in that both lead characters help

police solve crimes in an offbeat way-is embraced by audiences, CBS can bring

in bundles of additional ad dollars on the night.

More than one media buyer said that how ABC grows this

year's six returning freshman shows will have as much to do with the network's

future success as its new 2012-13 rookies will. Once Upon a Time was

broadcast television's highest-rated new drama this season, averaging a 3.0 in

the 18-49 demo, and second in viewers among new series, averaging 9.4 million

per episode. ABC's returning freshman sitcoms-Last Man Standing,

Suburgatory, Happy Endings and Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23-averaged

between a 2.2 and 2.5 18-49 rating, ranking them 4 through 7 among new

comedies. They also averaged between 5.7 million and 7.9 million in viewers per

episode. Revenge averaged 6.8 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating but

is now moving into a tougher time period, going head to head with CBS veteran

hit The Good Wife.

Media buyers believe that if ABC can grow those numbers

rather than have them decline in those shows' second year, it can significantly

stabilize its schedule and make the network more attractive to advertisers

regardless of how its new crop of shows does.

"ABC's primetime strength next season will depend on

how well this year's freshman shows that return do," said one media agency

executive, who-like the other execs that spoke to MBPT for this story-did not

wish be identified. "It will be just as important, if not more important,

for the network."

So, what are buyer perceptions of the two networks' new

shows for next season?

Several media buyers think ABC's new 10 p.m. Wednesday drama

Nashville has the best shot at success. In that series, Connie Britton

plays a country singing legend whose career is starting to wane, so her record

label pairs her on tour with a star in the making played by Hayden Panettiere.

The series offers sort of a soap opera story line, as Britton's character

fights to revitalize her career despite the backstabbing by Panettiere. Buyers

believe the series could hit a chord with middle-America and draw lots of

women, and women make up about two-thirds of ABC's audience.

As usual, however, buyers raised more questions than offered

praise. Just about every buyer MBPT spoke with wondered whether ABC's new 8

p.m. Thursday drama, Last Resort,

about an American submarine that goes rogue, forcing its crew to take refuge on

an exotic island, has content too mature for the family hour. Most see it as

more of a 10 p.m. show than an 8 p.m. show. Having said that, there were

kind words for show star Andre Braugher. And one buyer commented, "ABC has

so many comedies on next season that now it doesn't have enough room to add

dramas."

Speaking of comedies, several buyers were in agreement that

ABC's new 9:30 p.m. Wednesday sitcom, The Neighbors, about a couple that

moves into a gated community and finds that all the other residents are aliens

in disguise, is not the best fit leading out of the network's hit sitcom, Modern

Family. Most believe Malibu Country, starring Reba McEntire as a

wannabe country singer who moves to California after she finds her husband has cheated

on her, would work better there. Malibu Country will instead air at 8:30

p.m. on Friday nights beginning in November as ABC attempts to start a comedy

block on the night. However, buyers believed that, given McEntire's past

success on TV (she did well on The WB's Reba for

several years) and her country roots, that show would do well leading out of Modern

Family, and also do well in helping Nashville get more viewers.

The overall impression of the ABC shows seemed more positive

than NBC's schedule, but much like NBC, with all the new programming being

offered, buyers at least initially had a tough time picking out much new that

stood out as a potential hit. "The comedies didn't do much for me and I

didn't walk out of the presentation saying any of those shows were

great, let's put more money on ABC," said one exec from a large spending

media agency.

That said, no buyers picked ABC's Once Upon a Time, a

fairy tale-based series, to be the top-rated new drama of this season.

Reaction to the new CBS shows was more positive, but they

had fewer to look at, making it easier for the buyers to initially digest.

The new Tuesday night CBS drama Vegas, which centers

around 1960s Las Vegas when organized crime was first moving into the city, is

a bit of a departure for the network since it is more serialized than most of

CBS' traditional procedurals. But media buyers liked mob boss Michael Chiklis,

and felt his presence and his successes in prior series, including cable hit The

Shield, give the series a chance for success. Adding to the draw is Dennis

Quaid, in his first TV series appearance as a regular, playing the sheriff

charged with keeping the Chiklis character in line. CBS execs believe this

series will be more compatible to its lead-in, NCIS: Los Angeles, than the

now-cancelled Unforgettable was. And buyers seemed to agree.