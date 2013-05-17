Media Buyers Praise, Pan New Series From ABC, CBS

With 20 series returning next season, the most by any

broadcast network, CBS once again has the schedule stability media buyers love.

Yes, the network has fewer holes to fill than its rivals, and it won this

season in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo race, but all that doesn't mean there

aren't some buyers out there who can find some fault with the network's slate

of six new shows.

There is unanimity among buyers about the network's two new,

short-arc dramas—Hostages and Intelligence—that will share the

Monday night time period with all consecutive first-run episodes to air

through the first six months of the season. All those asked about the two new

Monday 10 p.m. series believe they will do well in what is slated to be a very

competitive time period. ABC returns veteran police drama Castle, while

NBC has scheduled what most buyers believe is its top new drama in The

Blacklist.

However, buyers diverge a bit when discussing the four new

CBS comedies—two of which will air onMonday in the network's comedy

block, while two others will run on Thursday night, which CBS will turn into

two hours of comedies.

The highest-profile new sitcom from CBS is The Crazy

Ones, starring Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar as a father and

daughter who own an ad agency. The clips looked funny, buyers agreed, but the

concern among some is that Williams' comedic style over the course of a season

will become too overbearing and outrageous for viewers in mainstream America to

handle. Others believe that Williams' comedic star power will turn the series

into a hit.

Buyers are also mixed on Mom, a mother-daughter

relationship comedy starring Allison Janney as the critical, estranged mom, and

Anna Faris as her newly-sober single-mom daughter. This one leads out of 2

Broke Girls and the buyers who give it a shot say it could have good

synergy with its lead-in. Buyers who question its chances believe the story lines

might not be embraced by a sizable number of viewers. However, it is executive

produced by Chuck Lorre, who already has three comedy hits on the network in The

Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly, so

it can't be discounted.

The third sitcom, The Millers, which will lead out of

The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights, got the most laughs during the

upfront presentation and was mentioned by the most buyers as the new comedy

they liked best. It stars Will Arnett as a recently divorced TV news reporter

who is ready to live the swinging singles life until his parents divorce after

43 years and his mom moves in with him. The parents are played by Margo

Martindale and Beau Bridges.

The problem with a sitcom leading out of Big Bang is

that no matter what the sitcom is, it should be prepared to potentially lose

four or five million viewers from its lead-in. CBS has tried a bunch of sitcoms

in the time period over the past two years and none has succeeded.

The sitcom that was panned by virtually every buyer polled

was We Are Men, which stars Tony Shalhoub, Jerry O'Connell, Kal Penn and

Chris Smith as four bachelors living in an apartment complex who hang together

and offer each other advice on dating. The series is total male humor, which

might work on cable, and does, with series such as TBS' Men at Work, but

might be risky on broadcast where more than 60% of the viewers are women; this

is particularly true for a show leading out of How I Met Your Mother.

One buyer predicted it would be the first new series

cancelled, while another buyer said, "Didn't CBS learn its lesson last year

with How to Be a Gentleman?"

That series, with male humor, led out of The BigBang Theory and

was canceled after two episodes.

Television, however, is a funny business, so you never know.

At the CBS after-party following its upfront presentation, the line of female

media agency folks waiting to get their pictures taken with the We AreMen

cast was one of the longest. So maybe women will get into the male humor

this time around. Then again, media agency employees in New York City might

have different sensibilities than women in other parts of the country.

With so few holes to fill, however, one CBS exec said if

just two of the four comedies catch on, it will be a positive for the network.

But what might turn out to be its best move could be shifting Hawaii Five-0

to Friday night and freeing up that Monday 10 p.m. time period for its two

short-arc dramas. There was not one buyer who was asked about the new CBS

programming who didn't volunteer that they liked those two dramas.

ABC Hopes for a

Marvel

ABC, as has been the case the past few years, introduced a

bundle of new series -- a total of 13 -- although only eight will air in the

fall. One drama and one sitcom on the minds of most buyers as being the two

series most likely to succeed: family comedy The Goldbergs and drama Marvel's

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

"The popularity of the Marvel franchise should get good

initial tune-in and then it will be up to the creators to get the viewers

coming back each week," one buyer said.

ABC is thinking that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could

draw a family audience on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. leading into The Goldbergs

at 9 p.m. Most buyers, however, panned the new Tuesday 9:30 p.m. sitcom Trophy

Wife and new 10 p.m. drama Lucky 7, the latter about a group of

seven gas station workers who jointly play the lottery every week hoping to

better their lives.

Most buyers think ABC sitcom Super Fun Night leading

out of its hit comedy Modern Family on Wednesday nights has a chance to

make it. New drama Betrayal on Sundays at 10 p.m. has good synergy

leading out of Revenge, buyers say, but Revenge itself was

ratings-challenged last season, so Betrayal

might have to do more on its own to draw and keep viewers.

The one series that ABC thinks very highly of, but buyers

are not, is the spinoff of the network's Sunday drama series Once Upon a

Time. Like the fairy tale original, the new series, Once Upon a Time in

Wonderland, tells the tale of Alice in a new and different way.

ABC entertainment president Paul Lee believes the series has

a solid head start because it should draw a good portion of the eight million

viewers that Once Upon a Time has averaged this season. Buyers, however,

point out that the series was slipping as the season progressed and the past

four weeks it has averaged 7.3 million viewers. Last season it averaged 9.5

million. So buyers are skeptical about how well the series will do, especially

since it's going to be up against CBS' The Big Bang Theory, which averaged 15.5 million viewers

this season, and Fox's The X Factor, which averaged 8.4 million.

Still, ABC was given plaudits by most media buyers for

investing in a wide range of new series aimed at stabilizing its schedule. Buyers

also look favorably on ABC's decision to eliminate the Dancing With theStars

results show and

incorporate it into the Monday night competition show. They believe that with

the series showing steady declines in viewers and its 18-49 rating, the network

needs to begin developing something else to fill that hour.

Having said that, most buyers realize that ABC will take a

cumulative viewer and rating hit next season, since the DWTS results

show still averaged 13 million viewers this season and a low, but not awful 2.2

in the 18-49 demo.

Perhaps one under-the-radar pickup that ABC made

that buyers might jump into during the upfront is a special titled Toy Story

of Terror from Disney-Pixar that is expected to air sometime in October,

most likely around Halloween. The special is a new tale featuring all the

characters and voices from the Toy Story

films. It's about a road trip the gang takes where they end up at a roadside

motel and one of the toys goes missing. Surely this will be an event watched by

a mass audience of kids with their parents, maybe early on a Sunday night?