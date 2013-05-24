Media Agencies Need Data That Speaks the Same Language

Media research may be improving in accuracy in silos, but

overall we are continuing to build the Tower of Babel.

According to the book of Genesis, the whole world once had a single language. And

because they had a single language, they really began to get somewhere.

The people of the city of Babel said, in essence: "Come, let

us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so

that we may make a name for ourselves."

Now, unfortunately for the people of the world, the Lord

didn't like what was going on. He is reported in Genesis as remarking: "If

as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then

nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. Come, let us go

down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other."

The world has, in fact, been pulled apart by

language. There are over 7,000 in existence, although most people

speak one of the 11 main ones. Translation has been big business for centuries

because there has been international trade for centuries.

Getting "on the same page" in terms of translation remains a

challenge, and the solutions—and the benefits—in anything from international

language to media research remain a vital, necessary work in progress.

For instance, in terms of language, although mechanical

translation has existed for some time, the result has always been regarded as less

than ideal.

Google Translate, however, is making sweeping changes to

mass market and democratic international communications, just as Google Search

did to libraries and e-commerce.

It works in a completely different way from previous

computer systems for translation; it doesn't simply give you the literal

translation for a phrase, it gives you the most likely translation given every

other translated expression that sits anywhere on the Web.

In September 2009, the White House issued the "Strategy for

American Innovation" policy roadmap to address "The Grand Challenges of the 21st

Century."

One of those challenges was the development of "automatic,

highly accurate and real-time translation between the major languages of the

world, greatly lowering the barriers to international commerce and

collaboration."

Google Translate is a revolutionary step forward in this

challenge.

But regarding our own media research translation issues,

what has been done to bring forces together?

The head of our MediaCom

UK Business Science team, Jane Christian, said recently that media

measurement is still in silos and that this "is hampering its usefulness."

"Stakeholders for each communications channel are

concentrating on how best to measure the effectiveness of their respective

channels, given the techniques that big data and technology allow. The problem

here is that each technique is different and not comparable with the others, so

when marketers ask the question 'how should I allocate my budget across

channels?' there isn't a clear answer," Christian said.

"What we need is joined-up media measurement across all

channels," she continued. "Without it, all these big data driven measurement

solutions aren't as useful as they claim to be. Joined-up media measurement

will ensure we deploy our budget across channels most effectively."

We must then ask ourselves whether we are sitting in the

Tower of Babel, with little idea of how much better things might be in terms of

budget allocation and effectiveness if we had a lingua franca of

media measurement.