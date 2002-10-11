Media 100 gets NASDAQ warning
NASDAQ notified Media 100 Inc., a manufacturer of nonlinear editing and
postproduction systems, that it has 90 days to get its stock to $1 per share
to remain listed on the exchange.
As of Friday, the company's stock was at 50 cents per share (its 52-week high
was $3.75 with a low of 35 cents). The company can also apply for transfer to
the NASDAQ SmallCap Market, which would give it until Sept. 29, 2003, to
demonstrate compliance provided that it meets additional NASDAQ criteria for the
SmallCap Market.
