Measuring radio in CCs

CYBERSPACE

There's power in the letter C. The power of consolidation, anyway, when it comes to Clear Channel Communications, the world's largest radio company.

Industry-related Internet message boards are rife with rumors that Clear Channel may get even bigger by taking over two more radio companies, both of which have names that begin with C: Citadel Communications and Cumulus Media. None of the rumors are based in fact, however; analysts and even other posters on the boards say that neither company's holdings would conform well with Clear Channel's current markets. Nor is it true, as one poster reported on July 27 on the radioready.com site, that "Stanford University scientists working on the human genome project announced today that the fully assembled human genome spells out 'Property of Clear Channel Communications.'" At least we think that's not true.