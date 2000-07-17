Meanwhile, McCain pushes for LPFM

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) said he hopes National Public Radio will reconsider its position against the FCC's effort to create community-based low-power FM stations.

"I see this effort, as the FCC does, as an opportunity for minorities to get out their voices," McCain said at a committee hearing to confirm four people for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board of directors.

Two board members who are up for reconfirmation, Chairman Frank Cruz and Katherine Anderson, said that, although they agree with McCain's stance, they remain concerned about interference.

Also being considered for the Corporation board were Kenneth Tomlinson and Ernest Wilson. Tomlinson is president of the National Sporting Library in Middleburg, Va., while Wilson is director of the Center for International Development and Conflict Management in College Park, Md.

Cruz runs his own firm, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. He has been on CPB's board since 1994.