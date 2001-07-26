Meade named CNN Headline anchor
Robin Meade, co-anchor at NBC Chicago affiliate WMAQ-TV is joining CNN Headline News as a news anchor.
At WMAQ, Meade both co-anchored the station's weekend newscasts and served as general assignment reporter. She won a regional Emmy award in 1995 for her coverage of a school bus crash. Prior to joining WMAQ, she was the morning news anchor of WSVN-TV's Today in Miami, Fla.
Meade starts her CNN Headline post in September. - Richard Tedesco
