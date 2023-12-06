Me TV, Catchy Comedy To Pay Tribute to Norman Lear

Weigel Broadcasting-owned Me TV and Catchy Comedy will air a block of episodes from several Norman Lear-produced shows, including All in The Family and Good Times in tribute to the iconic TV writer and producer, who died Tuesday at 101 years old.

MeTV on December 10 will air a four-hour block of Lear-created shows, beginning with the 200th Episode Celebration of All in the Family, hosted by Lear. In addition, the network will feature holiday-themed episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Sanford and Son, according to the network.

Catchy Comedy will also air the 200th Episode Celebration of All in the Family on December 8.

Me TV and Catchy join broadcast networks ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox. and The CW, who will pay tribute to Lear tonight (November 6) with a simulcast on an on-air tribute to the iconic TV producer, according to published reports.

Multichannel News interviewed Lear in 2015 to discuss the state of the television industry at the time and how it has changed over the years since he produced such groundbreaking shows as All In The Family, Maude, The Jeffersons and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.