mDialog, VDS Partner on TV Everywhere Tech

VDS and mDialog are working together to offer a new platform for automating the insertion of ads and the replacement of content in live streaming video in TV everywhere offerings.

In recent months broadcasters like ABC have been cutting TV everywhere deals with operators to make live streams of their channels and stations available to authenticated pay TV subscribers.

The solution would help them replace scheduled content with breaking news or other programming and to create new revenues by inserting different ads into the streams.

The system uses mDialog's Smart Stream Platform and VDS' Streamliner, to deliver frame-accurate advertising and content replacements. The companies say the platform is designed to provide media content providers and service providers with "a complete approach for dynamic ad and content replacement for live, linear TV Everywhere deployments."

The system also streamlines workflows by enabling a single workflow for any device.