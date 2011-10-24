MCVPlans 2012 Mobile DTV Consumer Launch

The Mobile Content Venture has confirmed that it will meet

its goal of launching mobile digital TV signals at broadcast stations covering

50% of the U.S. by the end of this year and that the group is planning a consumer

launch of mobile DTV services in 2012, reports Erik Moreno, co-general manager

of MCV and senior VP of the Fox Networks Group.

Moreno also stresses that they had also developed new

technologies for improved consumer devices that will offer improved reception

for VHF stations and that they had successfully gained major commitments from

consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers to bring mobile DTV capable devices to

market in 2012.

"MCV has gone ahead and categorically broken the chicken and

the egg problem by reaching our goal of lighting up stations covering 50% of

the country by the end of the year," a move that has convinced a number of CE

manufacturers to develop new devices, Moreno says.

Moreno also supplied data showing that all the top 6 DMAs

will have mobile DTV services by the end of 2011, and that 22 of the top 25

DMAs will have services. A number of the top DMAs will also have multiple

channels available from Fox, NBC, ION, Telemundo and PBS.

Moreno also argued at length that the FCC's insistence on auctioning

spectrum for additional IP-based network deployment "is not the right approach"

and that mobile DTV platforms offered a more feasible way of satisfying burgeoning

consumer demand for broadband data and video.

"We are part of the long-term solution to the explosion of

mobile internet traffic," he contended.

MCV is a joint venture between three networks, Fox, NBC, and

ION and the Pearl Group, which is made up of a number of large station groups

covering about 75% of the country.

Moreno delivered an off the record speech last week to broadcasters

at the B&C News Technology Summit in Dallas but agreed to allow B&C to

report the contents of the speech during a lengthy on the record interview.

Moreno declined to discuss exact dates for the 2012 consumer

launches or specific devices, but noted that they were planning a "kind of

rolling thunder," with different devices launching at different times, he notes

"We will have some very interesting announcements in the coming

months with regards to partners for devices and distributors," he says.

The group is targeting a number of different kinds of

devices, including smart phones, devices for vehicles and tablets.

Tablets are expected to play a particularly large role in

their plans because they are a perfect vehicle for consuming video and because tablet

purchases are generally not tied to mobile carrier contracts in the way that smart

phones are.

Moreno notes that a deal with telcos and mobile carriers

would ultimately be very important for the success of mobile DTV because those

carriers would provide a "return path" over their IP networks needed for on

demand content and other services.

Carriers will also be critical to convincing CE

manufacturers to produce smart phones with chips capable of receiving mobile

DTV signals.

While Moreno admits they would not have a deal with a carrier

at launch, he stressed that such an alliance is now less important that it

seemed when the mobile DTV technology was first being developing several years

ago.

"I don't need a deal with the carriers when it comes to tablets,"

he notes in an interview. "Yes the carriers are very important for smart phones

but Apple has already sold over 40 million iPads and I expect the Kindle Fire

to be a huge success at Christmas. So I think there has been too much of a

fixation on the carriers. They are the lynchpin in the smart phone devices but

my guess is that we will hit them last."

Moreno also notes that they had been working with CE

manufacturers to develop technology for compact antennas for the reception of

mobile DTV signals.

"There had been an argument that you would need a 24-inch or

16-inch whip-antenna for a high VHF station, which is unsightly and

unacceptable for a consumer device," he says. "I can't declare complete victory

in that problem but I can say that with the successes we've seen, we are

optimistic that we have developed a very elegant solution."

In the interview and during his speech to broadcasters last

week, Moreno stressed the importance of timing in the success of their plans

and argued that the confluence of several factors will work in broadcaster's

favor, making 2012 "the right time for the launch of a consumer service."

Besides the growing popularity of tablets, which are a

perfect vehicle for mobile video consumption and have made carriers less

important for their initial rollouts, Moreno also notes that "we at the cusp of

massive growth in data traffic, which is going to be a massive problem for

carriers," which will make mobile DTV services an necessary complement to

traditional cellular data networks.

During his speech last week, Moreno noted that the number of

smart phones has exploded from 67 million in 2010 to 84 million in 2011 and are

expected to hit 118 million in 2013, according to Morgan Stanley. During the

same time frame, the number of tablets is expected to more than quadruple from

10 million in 2010 to an estimated 44 million in 2013.

These devices are also incredibly data and video hungry,

with the average smart phone consuming 24 times the monthly data usage of a

regular handset and tablets consuming 122 times more data.

As a result, Moreno cited statistics from Cisco projecting

that North American data traffic will grow 82% a year from 49,000 terabytes in

2010 to 986,000 terabytes in 2015.

That explosion of traffic has pushed carriers to impose usage

caps. Moreno noted that AT&T's 2 gigabyte per month plan allows users only

33.3 millions of YouTube quality video and only 2.2 minute of HD quality fare.

Expanding existing cellular networks to satisfy that pent up

consumer demand would be hugely expensive and might not even be possible, he

stressed.

"IP networks simply do not have the capacity to service the

peak demand represented by live mobile video," he noted in his speech. "I will

tell you categorically, and with great certainty, that the FCC's insistence on

auctioning spectrum for additional IP-based network deployment-be they 4G, 5G

or 6G-is not the right approach."

While carriers are spending tens of billions of dollars to

roll-out 4G networks, Moreno also stressed that it was only costing stations

$75,000 to $150,000 to launch mobile DTV services. "The rough math for the cost

of launching six stations in the top 200 DMAs covering over 90 percent of the

U.S. produce an investment of about $120 million," he noted in an interview.

As a result, he argues that the mobile DTV services will

play a significant role in easing network constraints by handling the most

popular video content over their one-to-many network architecture.

While Moreno acknowledges that stations were worried that

the loss of spectrum might make it harder to launch mobile DTV services, he

stresses in the interview that "we are making real investments and real

marketing dollars behind his launch and we think we can make a very good and

convincing case to the FCC."

"This country needs a broadcast-based network, optimized for

video, operating in parallel to existing IP-networks," he noted in his speech.