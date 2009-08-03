McTear to Receive Sherman TV Leadership Award

Raycom Media President Paul McTear will receive the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award at the National Association of Broadcasters' Small Market Television conference (for stations in markets 70-plus) in San Antonio in October.

"Paul McTear's commitment to community and dedication to local television excellence make him an ideal choice for the Chuck Sherman Award," said NAB Executive VP Marcellus Alexander in announcing the pick.

The award, named after the late NAB Executive VP Chuck Sherman, is for "an individual demonstrating leadership, service and commitment to local television in medium and smaller markets."

McTear is a member of the NAB board and heads the Small Market Coalition that advocates for the financial health of smaller stations. He is also on the board of broadcast spectrum watchdog group, the Association for Maximum Service Television.