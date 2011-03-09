McSlarrow to Join Comcast

National Cable & Telecommunications Association

President Kyle McSlarrow will join Comcast as president,

Comcast/NBCU, Washington, the company announced Wednesday. He will join the company next month.

"Mr. McSlarrow will have dual responsibilities in

business operations and public policy in Washington,

D.C. On the operations side, Mr. McSlarrow

will help lead the company's efforts in the Washington

metropolitan area around the customer experience and product development,"

said the company in announcing the move. "In addition, he will participate

in national efforts to improve the customer experience and will help lead

strategic planning around the extension of Comcast Business Services at the

federal and state government levels." McSlarrow will head up Comcast's

public policy office in Washington,

so he will essentially go from heading up lobbying in Washington

for NCTA to heading up lobbying in Washington

for its largest member.

McSlarrow announced last fall thathe would be exiting the association to seek a job in the industry he had

spent the last half a decade promoting in Washington. In an interview with multichannel news, McSlarrow had not commented on whether his job at Comcast was one he was eyeing, saying: "I don't want to screw the pooch."

"Kyle has been a tremendous leader and tireless

advocate for the cable and media industry in Washington,

D.C," said Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts in announcing the hire. "He

is widely respected throughout the industry for his leadership, deep

understanding of the cable and programming business, and ability to manage the

interest of a broad spectrum of major corporations. "Kyle also brings a

terrific mix of business skills and broad management capabilities to our cable

operations. His interests in technology, new product development, and customer

service will be a real asset to our Washington,

D.C. area operations."

"On behalf of the entire NCTA Board, I want to congratulate

Kyle and Comcast on Kyle's appointment to this prominent new position, said

NCTA Board Chairman Patrick Esser. "Kyle will be a great asset for Comcast

just as he was a bold and visionary leader of NCTA, and we're especially glad

that he'll remain within the cable family. We wish Kyle all the best as

he opens this new chapter of his career. Esser said the search for a successor

continues, with EVP James Assey continuing to manage the operations during the

transition.

Assey would be an obvious choice if NCTA stayed in-house. But according to a source, former FCC Chairman Michael Powell has emerged as a leading candidate to replace McSlarrow. NCTA had no comment and Powell could not be reached for comment at press time, but his name is among those that have been said to be among the top tier of candidates.

McSlarrow has said that, having turned 50 last year and anticipating resolution, at

least in the short term, of the Title II fight, he felt ready, personally and

professionally, to follow-through on his long-telegraphed plan--at least to

the NCTA board--of getting into the business side of the cable business.

McSlarrow joined NCTA in March 2005 and wound up spending much of his

early tenure defending the industry from attacks on its business model (bundled

channels vs. a la carte) and its prices from then-FCC Chairman Kevin Martin.

His creed has been to avoid, whenever possible, asking government to step into

the cable business.

McSlarrow has been one of the best-compensated association heads, according to

the latest Washingtonian salary survey, with compensation of $2,214,896.