McReynolds, Elek form own firm

Public-affairs veterans Lynn McReynolds and Kimberly Elek have officially hung

out their shingle as McReynolds Elek Communications, based in Annapolis, Md.

McReynolds is the former senior vice president of communications for

Discovery Communications Inc. and, before that, she was with the National Association of

Broadcasters.

Elek most recently was senior director of marketing and communications for

application-service provider USinternetworking Inc. in Annapolis.

In addition to media relations, the company handles executive training,

events and production.