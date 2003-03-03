Trending

McReynolds, Elek form own firm

By

Public-affairs veterans Lynn McReynolds and Kimberly Elek have officially hung
out their shingle as McReynolds Elek Communications, based in Annapolis, Md.

McReynolds is the former senior vice president of communications for
Discovery Communications Inc. and, before that, she was with the National Association of
Broadcasters.

Elek most recently was senior director of marketing and communications for
application-service provider USinternetworking Inc. in Annapolis.

In addition to media relations, the company handles executive training,
events and production.