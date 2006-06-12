McQuilken Exiting Cartoon

Kim McQuilken, executive VP, ad sales, marketing and enterprises, for Cartoon Network, is exiting the network.



Look for him to announce the launch of his own sports and entertainment marketing and licensing consulting business within the next few weeks, according to a source.

Turner does not yet have a replacement. In the meantime, his direct reports will report directly to David Levy, president of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales.

McQuilken joined Turner Broadcasting in 1992 to market the 1994 Goodwill Games. He stayed on at Turner in marketing for home entertainment, rising through the marketing ranks at the company until being named executive VP, Cartoon Network ad sales, licensing and marketing in 1999, adding licensing and merchandising last year.