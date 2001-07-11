McPherson named Touchstone president

After a strong development season, Steve McPherson has been rewarded with a new contract and title at Disney-owned studio Touchstone Television.

McPherson, who had been executive vice president at the studio since 1998, has been named president and given a contract to run Touchstone through at least 2004. McPherson had been rumored to be a leading candidate to replace outgoing UPN Entertainment President Tom Nunan.

Touchstone landed new shows on four networks for the coming season, including sitcom Scrubs at NBC and fellow comedy Bob Patterson (starring Jason Alexander) at ABC.

Touchstone was folded into the ABC Entertainment Television Group two years ago and McPherson has and will continue to report to ABC heads Stu Bloomberg and Lloyd Braun. McPherson first joined Touchstone in 1998 after a stint at NBC as vice president of primetime series. - Joe Schlosser