McNamara heads up ABC's drama
Julie Pinchuk McNamara has been promoted to vice president of drama
programming at ABC Entertainment, in charge of drama development for the
network's prime time slate.
McNamara oversaw the development of upcoming prime time series Push,
Nevada and That Was Then. She also developed ABC's hit Alias
and the critically acclaimed but now canceled Gideon's Crossing.
McNamara has been executive director of drama series at ABC Entertainment
since 2000. She joined ABC in 1997 as an assistant in the drama-series
department.
