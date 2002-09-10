McNamara heads up ABC's drama

Julie Pinchuk McNamara has been promoted to vice president of drama

programming at ABC Entertainment, in charge of drama development for the

network's prime time slate.

McNamara oversaw the development of upcoming prime time series Push,

Nevada and That Was Then. She also developed ABC's hit Alias

and the critically acclaimed but now canceled Gideon's Crossing.

McNamara has been executive director of drama series at ABC Entertainment

since 2000. She joined ABC in 1997 as an assistant in the drama-series

department.