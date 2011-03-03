McNair Upped To CBS News Head of Communications
In more staff shifting under new CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager,
Sonya McNair has been promited to head of communications, effective
immediately. She replaces Jeff Ballabon.
McNair was previously VP of communications. In her new role,
she will oversee media and talent relations and public affairs for CBS News, as
well as communications for CBS Radio News, CBSNews.com and the polling and
survey unit. She reports to Fager and Gil Schwartz, executive VP and chief communication
officer.
"Sonya is a real pro with extensive experience and
great talent," said Fager in a statement. "It's an exciting time at
CBS News and I'm thrilled that she will be a big part of it."
McNair joined CBS News in 2009, first as a consultant before
being appointed vice president, where she directed media relations and
publicity for the news division.
Prior to CBS News, she held communications positions at The
New Yorker, Time Inc. and Fox Broadcasting.
