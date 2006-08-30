McLoughlin to Replace Paratore

In a move that had been expected (B&C, Aug. 22), Hilary Estey McLoughlin has been named to replace Jim Paratore as president of Telepictures Prods.

During her tenure at Telepictures, McLoughlin has developed and produced a wide array of programming, including talk shows with Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres.

Having worked her way up through the ranks since joining Lorimar-Telepictures as director of development in 1989, McLoughlin has served as executive VP and general manager of the production unit since 2002.

“In Hilary, we are fortunate to have an executive who possesses an extensive track record of hands-on experience producing successful television, strong television business acumen and an unmatched understanding and appreciation of what viewers are compelled to watch,” said Warner Bros. TV Group President Bruce Rosenblum.

Until this year, Telepictures had produced for both first-run syndication and prime time, including ABC’s The Bachelor, but the network functions have since moved to a new low-cost programming unit headed by Warner Bros. TV chief Peter Roth.

Paratore, who led the company since its inception in 1992, last week announced the formation of a TV production company in a new overall deal with Warner Bros.

“There is no one more qualified to lead Telepictures than Hilary,” said Paratore.“She was my first hire when we started the company and has been an important part of all of the success that we have had over the years.This is just about as seamless of a transition as you can have.The company won’t miss a beat.”

McLoughlin is responsible for 17 syndicated strips, including Extra, Jenny Jones, Change of Heart, Judge Mathis and elimiDATE. Telepictures Productions’ series have received 41 Daytime Emmys, including best talk show for eight of the last nine years.