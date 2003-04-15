McKay gathers producers for Living It Up!
King World Productions has cleared its new morning talker, Living It Up! with Ali
& Jack, in 87 percent of the country, CBS
Enterprises and King World CEO Roger King said Tuesday.
That includes stations in 29 of the top 30 markets and 46 of the top 50.
Executive producer Bruce McKay has also assembled a production team of
Emmy Award-winning producers from shows such as Oprah, Rosie
O'Donnell, Live with Regis and Kelly, The View and
Today.
McKay has been executive producer on Judge Mathis, The Late Show
starring Joan Rivers, The Late, Late Show with Tom Snyder,
People's Court and The Tomorrow Show.
Rob Dauber has been named supervising producer, joining Living It Up!
after working on NBC's new reality show, The Restaurant. Prior to that,
he was with Rosie O'Donnell, as were new senior producer Mimi Pizzi,
producer Liza Persky, producer Suzanne Bass, producer Deborah Damato and talent
producer Jeffry Culbreth.
Producer Kim McCabe formerly was with Oprah, producer David Derosa was
with Regis and Kelly and producer Paul Starke was with
The Caroline Rhea Show.
Priscilla Taussig joins as coordinating producer, while Leslie Peirez and Brooke
Kalcik will be associate producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.