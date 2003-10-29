McKairnes Upped to Senior VP at CBS

Jim McKairnes has been promoted to senior vice president of program planning and scheduling for CBS.

McKairnes had been vice president in the department since November 1998, and works with Kelly Kahl, executive vice president of the department, to schedule CBS's prime time series, specials, TV movies and mini-series as well as UPN's prime time schedule.

McKairnes joined CBS in April 1993 as manager in the department, while also serving as manager of current programming.

Prior to working at CBS, McKairnes was a freelance entertainment journalist and editor at Whittle Communications in Tennessee. He graduated from Temple University with a bachelor's degree in journalism.