McGwire Lights Up Golf Skills Contest

Mark McGwire showed NBC viewers over the weekend that he can still hit the long ball. However, his weapon of choice was a driver, and not a baseball bat.

He won the long drive competition (319 yards) in the ADT Skills Challenge against a field of golf pros that included Greg Norman, Nick Faldo, Paul Azinger and Colin Montgomerie. NBC aired the competition Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th) from 4 to 6 p.m.