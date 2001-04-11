McGuirk takes over Turner's teams
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. vice chairman Terence McGuirk has been given
the additional title of CEO of the company's three major-league sports teams --
Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves, the National Basketball Association's
Atlanta Hawks and the National Hockey League's Atlanta Thrashers -- as well as
their home venues, Turner Field and Philips Arena.
McGuirk had overseen the teams as chairman of Turner, a post now held by
Jamie Kellner. Stan Kasten remains president of the teams, reporting to
McGuirk.
