McGuirk takes over Turner's teams

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. vice chairman Terence McGuirk has been given

the additional title of CEO of the company's three major-league sports teams --

Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves, the National Basketball Association's

Atlanta Hawks and the National Hockey League's Atlanta Thrashers -- as well as

their home venues, Turner Field and Philips Arena.

McGuirk had overseen the teams as chairman of Turner, a post now held by

Jamie Kellner. Stan Kasten remains president of the teams, reporting to

McGuirk.