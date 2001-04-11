McGuire leaves UPN for rival WB

The former top public-relations executive at United Paramount Network is now

heading up rival The WB Television Network's publicity efforts.

Paul McGuire, who left UPN earlier this year, has been named senior vice

president of network communications at The WB. McGuire essentially replaces Brad

Turrell, who announced last week that he was moving to Atlanta to become

executive vice president of corporate communications at Turner Broadcasting

System Inc.

McGuire had been senior vice president of media relations at UPN for the past

three years.