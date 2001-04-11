McGuire leaves UPN for rival WB
The former top public-relations executive at United Paramount Network is now
heading up rival The WB Television Network's publicity efforts.
Paul McGuire, who left UPN earlier this year, has been named senior vice
president of network communications at The WB. McGuire essentially replaces Brad
Turrell, who announced last week that he was moving to Atlanta to become
executive vice president of corporate communications at Turner Broadcasting
System Inc.
McGuire had been senior vice president of media relations at UPN for the past
three years.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.