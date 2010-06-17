McGuire Jumps to Warner Bros. Communications

Communications veteran Paul McGuire has been named senior VP of worldwide corporate communications at Warner Bros. Entertainment. The announcement was made June 17 by Susan Fleishman, executive VP, Worldwide Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Warner Bros., to whom McGuire will report.

McGuire jumps to WB from The CW, where he has led the communications team since the network's inception in 2006. He'll continue to serve in an advisory role on The CW's communications strategy.

At Warner Bros. McGuire will be tasked with developing and executing communications strategies including business transactions and issues, litigation, and special projects affecting the entire organization. Additionally, he will work closely with the international corporate communications team on communications strategies and stories impacting the company's global businesses.

"Paul is a highly regarded, innovative communicator and strategist," Fleishman said in a statement. "He's been a part of the Warner family for a decade and has proven himself to be a leader whose vision and excellent relationships with the media are invaluable to our company. I couldn't be more pleased to have Paul as a top member of my team."

McGuire came to The CW, from one of its precursors, The WB, where he spent five years as executive VP of communications. He's also held jobs in publicity at UPN and NBC.

Earlier this week, WB upped veteran studio communications executive Scott Rowe to senior VP of worldwide communications for Warner Bros. Television Group, and Tammy Golihew to senior VP of publicity for Warner Bros. Television. (See related: Rowe, Golihew each upped at Warner Bros.)