McGraw-Hill taps IBS Networks

With the addition of four McGraw-Hill TV stations to its client list, Internet Broadcasting Systems now has Web partners in the top 50 markets.

The two companies will jointly work on developing and designing the Web sites for KGTV(TV) San Diego, KMGH-TV Denver, WRTV(TV) Indianapolis and KERO-TV Bakersfield, Calif., all ABC affiliates.

"Partnering with IBS is a critical step in our Internet strategy," says Ed Quinn, president of McGraw-Hill Broadcasting. "We're looking to deliver Web audiences the power of our unique local content, while enhancing our brands and advertising reach."