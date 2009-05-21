McGrath To Receive Foundation of AWRT Achievement Award aAt Gracie's

MTV Networks Chairman and CEO Judy McGrath will receive the 2009 Foundation of American Women in Radio and Television Achievement Award at this year's Gracie Awards ceremony on June 3 in New York.

In her career, McGrath has overseen the development of some of cable's most successful programs including the MTV Video Music Awards, Total Request Live, Punk'd, and The Osbournes. A one time promo writer at MTV, she worked her way up the ranks and currently oversees the management and operation of more than 150 channels and 350 web sites.

"Judy McGrath's cultural vision and business acumen have helped build MTV Networks into an international multi-platform success story," said AWRT President Maria E. Brennan. "Her extraordinary achievements have set a strong example and raised the bar for women everywhere."

The award is given to an individual who has "made extraordinary strides and accomplished tremendous successes in the field of electronic media," according to a statement released by the AWRT.

As part of her leadership at MTV Networks, McGrath has maintained a commitment to social initiatives, championing campaigns such as MTV's Choose or Lose, Nickelodeon's Big Green Help and VH1's Save the Music. She is on the board of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Ad Council and is a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.