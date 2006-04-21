McGowen Heading To CW With Kids WB!

Betsy McGowen has joined network-to-be The CW as senior VP and general manager of Kids WB! on The CW.

The Kids WB! is a five-hour animated block that will move from The WB to the new CW when the latter launches and the former folds in the fall. Kids WB! on The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS, who are partners in the new network.

The new job will be strikingly similar to her old one. McGowen has been the Senior VP and General Manager of The Kids WB! since May 2004.

